Miner Piedmont unveils plans to build lithium refining plant in push for domestic EV supply chains

Piedmont Lithium announced Thursday that it plans to build a new lithium refining plant in Tennessee, as the U.S. rushes to develop domestic supply chains for raw materials critical to the energy transition.

Thursday's announcement follows the largest climate funding package in U.S. history, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August. The package includes incentives to jump-start domestic supply chains for electric vehicle batteries, although Piedmont said plans for the plant were in development prior to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Now that the company has selected the site in McMinn County, it will begin the process of securing the necessary permits, which can be lengthy. Still, the company is targeting construction beginning in 2023, with production starting in 2025.

When fully operational, the plant will produce 30,000 metric tons of lithium per year, making it the largest lithium refining facility in the U.S, according to the company. Piedmont said it will churn out enough material to supply roughly 500,000 electric vehicles annually.

Piedmont currently has no active mines in the U.S., so once the facility is up and running it will process spodumene concentrate from Piedmont's international operations in Quebec and Ghana.

Eventually, the company hopes to use lithium that's mined domestically. The company has plans for a mine as well as another plant in North Carolina, although CEO Keith Phillips said it's challenging from a permitting perspective, since both the mine and the plant are on the same site.