CNBC Pro

Home Depot, Palo Alto and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

Christina Falso
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest doubles down on Nvidia, Innovation ETF suffers 3 months of outflows
CNBC ProCathie Wood's Ark Invest doubles down on Nvidia, Innovation ETF suffers 3 months of outflows
Yun Li
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire continues to take profits in Chinese EV maker BYD
CNBC ProWarren Buffett’s Berkshire continues to take profits in Chinese EV maker BYD
Yun Li
Read More