Home Depot, Palo Alto and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management says that Home Depot is an interesting buy, but be cautious. If you own the stock already, this home improvement retailer is a hold. Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management adds that he likes real estate investment trusts, particularly logistic-based offerings, including e-commerce, and medical. Finally, Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors says to buy health-care stocks, like CVS and Abbvie . He also recommends being in cybersecurity stocks like Palo Alto Networks .