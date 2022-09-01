UN inspectors finally reach Ukraine nuclear plant after shelling and emergency shutdown of reactor

The International Atomic Energy Agency's mission has arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after a delay lasting several hours due to shelling around Enerhodar, where the plant is located.

Ahead of the visit, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the mission was aware of "increased military activity in the area" but was determined to press ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet personnel there.

Earlier, the country's state nuclear power company said the plant's fifth reactor has been shut down as a result of the shelling.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on restoring supply lines and keeping a hold on captured territories in Ukraine, the country's armed forces said in an operational update Thursday morning.

The comments come amid a renewed push by Kyiv to reclaim Russian-occupied land, particularly in the south of the country around the city of Kherson. Ukraine's forces have attacked supply routes into the city, including key bridges across the Dnipro river.