Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary deal on $2.9 billion loan

Protestors here seen gathering outside the presidential secretariat in Colombo a week ago, have achieved their aim, with legislators soon to elect a new president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned as president.

The International Monetary Fund has preliminarily agreed to extend a 48-month $2.9 billion loan to Sri Lanka to help restore economic stability to the crisis-hit South Asian country.

The loan will be made under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility, which helps countries deal with balance of payments or cash flow problems.

"Sri Lanka has been facing an acute crisis. Vulnerabilities have grown owing to inadequate external buffers and an unsustainable public debt dynamic," the IMF's Peter Breuer and Masahiro Nozak, who led a mission to Sri Lanka in the past week, said in a press release.

"The April debt moratorium led to Sri Lanka defaulting on its external obligations, and a critically low level of foreign reserves has hampered the import of essential goods, including fuel, further impeding economic activity."

The IMF said Sri Lanka's economy is expected to contract by 8.7% this year as inflation soars above 60%.

"The impact has been disproportionately borne by the poor and vulnerable," the IMF said, adding the funds "aim to stabilize the economy, protect the livelihoods of the Sri Lankan people, and prepare the ground for economic recovery and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth."