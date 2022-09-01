Major stock averages slide for third week, Nasdaq posts six-day losing streak

U.S. equities fell on Friday to cap their third straight weekly decline, after a solid August jobs report failed to ease fears that the Federal Reserve would keep aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation.

After rallying through the morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a 370-point gain and finished the session lower by 337.98 points, or about 1.1%, at 31,318.44. The S&P 500 fell roughly 1.1% to 3,924.26, its lowest close since July. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.3% to 11,630.86, recording its first six-day losing streak since 2019.

All of the major averages were lower to end the week, making it their third negative week in a row after slumping in the final days of August. The Dow and S&P lost roughly 3% and 3.3%, respectively, while the Nasdaq fell 4.2%.

"There's still a lot of nervousness around what we'll see over the next few months," said Callie Cox, U.S. investment analyst at eToro. "Yes, inflation and the job market are coming back into balance, but at what cost? Markets are still figuring that out."

"To make matters worse, the S&P 500 is trapped in the danger zone – below its three big moving averages," she added. "Those moving averages served as floors up until a few weeks ago. Now, they seem to be ceilings that the index just can't bust through. The mood has definitely changed. While we may not test the lows of this sell-off again, we also may not reach new highs any time soon."

Stocks had been weighed down throughout this week by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials signaling that interest rate hikes aren't going away anytime soon. That's put traders on watch for a retest of the June lows, especially knowing September is historically a poor month for the market. Some have suggested that if the S&P 500 fails to hold the 3,900 level, those summer lows could come back into play.