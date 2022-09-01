'No one wants to be the state taxing student loan forgiveness.' Here's where borrowers may see a bill

There's good news if you're eligible for student loan forgiveness: It won't trigger a federal tax bill. And while some may still owe state taxes, it may be fewer borrowers than expected.

It depends on whether and when states conform to federal tax laws, including the American Rescue Plan of 2021 provision making student loan forgiveness federally tax-free through 2025.

While the Tax Foundation initially estimated that 13 states may tax student loan forgiveness, the organization has revised projections over the past week as states provided updates.

It now projects five states — Arkansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin — may tax student loan forgiveness.

While taxing forgiveness isn't likely in Massachusetts, the state hasn't officially made a determination.

"No one wants to be the state taxing student loan forgiveness," said Ethan Miller, a certified financial planner and founder of Planning for Progress, specializing in student loans in the Washington, D.C., area.

He said the latest updates may be helpful since borrowers aren't receiving extra income to cover potential state liability, he said.

"I expect we'll see at least a few more clarify their position," Miller added.

Of course, with policies in flux, there's still time for changes. Currently, here's which states may tax student loan forgiveness.