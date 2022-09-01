Judge in Trump raid case says she will rule later on bid for special master for documents

A member of the Secret Service is seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022.

A federal judge in Florida ended a court hearing Thursday without ruling on a pending request by former President Donald Trump to appoint an independent watchdog to review government documents seized by FBI agents in the Aug. 8 raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Judge Aileen Cannon said she will rule later after listening to arguments from Trump's legal team and federal prosecutors at the hearing, which was scheduled after the former president sued to have a so-called special master appointed to examine the documents.

The Department of Justice is opposing the call for a special master, arguing that it will delay the DOJ's criminal investigation into the removal of White House records when Trump left office in early 2021.

By law, White House records must be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration when a president leaves office.

The DOJ also has said that a review of the documents by a team of internal department watchdogs already has completed its own review and identified some records that would potentially be exempt from use in the investigation because they are protected by the attorney-client privilege.

Jay Bratt, the DOJ's top counterintelligence official, at the hearing also argued that Trump is not entitled to a review by a third party of the documents because "he is no longer the president."

"And because he's no longer the president he had no right to those documents ... that ends the analysis," Brat said.