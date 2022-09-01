What Cramer is watching Thursday — Semis slammed, September market, tech wrecks

Jim Cramer on Squawk on the Street, June 30, 2022.
Virginia Sherwood | CNBC
What I am looking at Sept. 1, 2022
- Semi destruction is ongoing: Nvidia (NVDA) says the U.S. government is restricting chip sales in China and Russia. The stock down 4% premarket. Our other Club semiconductor stocks – Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) are taking hits, too. Here's our Club take. Bernstein (the axe) calls Nvidia an incremental negative. But Bernstein's concerns are not insignificant: $400 million per quarter.
- Wall Street begins September, historically the worst month of the year, in the red after closing out August, which traditionally has been a solid month, with steep losses. Over 4% declines in August for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.