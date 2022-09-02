Asia-Pacific markets trade lower ahead of U.S. jobs report

An employee works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Friday as investors look ahead to the U.S. jobs report for August, a key indicator before the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision later this month.

South Korea's consumer price index rose slower than expected — 5.7% in August from the same period a year ago, less than the 6.1% predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was almost flat at 27,650.84, while the Topix index was down 0.27% at 1,930.17. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.66% in the final hour of trade and the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 1.28%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.25% down at 6,828.70. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.26% to 2,409.41 and the Kosdaq declined 0.31% to 785.88.

Mainland China's Shanghai Composite rose fractionally to 3,186.48 and the Shenzhen Component was slightly lower at 11,702.39.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.52% lower.

U.S. crude and Brent crude extended gains in afternoon trade, rising more than 2% each.