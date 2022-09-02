Comcast executives expect Disney to stick to its agreement to acquire the remaining stake in Hulu

The future of Hulu continues to be an open question as Comcast and Disney still haven't agreed on terms that will settle the company's future ownership.

But Comcast executives are planning on Disney buying them out — even if they'd prefer otherwise.

Disney owns two-thirds of Hulu and has an option to buy the remaining 33% from Comcast as early as January 2024. Some analysts and industry watchers have speculated Comcast might try to buy Hulu from Disney rather than the other way around. Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts has been a long-time believer in Hulu and has historically pushed to keep the asset rather than sell, including in 2013, when Roberts nixed talks with DirecTV, according to people familiar with the matter.

Comcast broached the idea of buying all of Hulu from Disney after Disney agreed to acquire the majority of Fox's assets as part of a $71 billion deal that closed in early 2019, said two of the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private. Disney, armed with 66% ownership after acquiring Fox's minority stake in Hulu, dismissed the idea, the people said.

Blocked from buying all of Hulu, Comcast's sustained belief in the business led to the unusual agreement the two companies reached in May 2019, with Comcast agreeing to sell Disney its minority stake as early as 2024. As part of that transaction, Disney guaranteed a sale price valuing Hulu at a minimum of $27.5 billion.

That amount spiked earlier in the pandemic, giving Comcast some hope that Disney may choose to unload Hulu rather than pay Comcast a huge check for the remainder, two of the people said. Offloading Hulu would have allowed Disney to put its focus and money primarily on Disney+.

"I think if Disney could roll back the clock today, I'm not so sure they would enter into that deal," said Neil Begley, an analyst for Moody's Investors Services. "Disney has this huge bill to pay in 2024 at a time when they're already investing a lot of money into Disney+."

Acquiring Hulu from Disney would also supercharge Comcast's streaming efforts. Hulu would instantly become Comcast's flagship streaming asset, replacing NBCUniversal's Peacock, which has added just 13 million paid subscribers in its nearly two years of existence. Hulu has 46.2 million subscribers. Peacock could live on as NBCUniversal's free advertising-supported option. Peacock already has a free tier, with millions of users.

Several top Comcast executives also think Hulu doesn't make as much sense paired with Disney's assets as it would at NBCUniversal, especially with the recent announcement that Disney+ plans to launch an advertising-supported tier in December, according to people familiar with the matter. Hulu has been Disney's advertising-supported service for years. Disney could have positioned Hulu as its advertising play going forward, but CEO Bob Chapek has chosen to make versions of both Disney+ and Hulu with and without commercials.

