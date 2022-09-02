European markets close higher after U.S. jobs report comes in as expected; Stoxx 600 up 2%

An employee sits reflected in a glass screen featuring the London Stock Exchange Group Plc's logo at their offices in London, U.K., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

LONDON — European markets advanced on Friday to round out a bruising week, as investors reacted to a key U.S. jobs report .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 2% higher by the close of trade. Autos added 3.8% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory.

The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. The figure was just below the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 318,000, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, slightly above expectations of 3.5%.

The reading will help cool market fears that a much more buoyant labor market would give the Federal Reserve license to hike interest rates much more aggressively as it tries to rein in inflation.

Global markets have been jittery since Friday after hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other central bank officials.

European stocks made a negative start to the new trading month on Thursday, with the European blue chip index closing 1.8% lower, having finished the month of August in the red.

Investors in Europe are faced with additional downward pressures from the growing prospect of recessions in the euro zone and the U.K., with energy shortages arising from Russia's war in Ukraine fueling cost of living crises and soaring inflation.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday as investors looked ahead to the payrolls report. U.S. stocks rose on the back of the jobs report, after the Dow and S&P snapped four-day losing streaks to finish Thursday's regular session in positive territory.