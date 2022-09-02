CNBC Pro

The summer market comeback was a textbook bear market bounce, history shows

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:23
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
As Wall Street returns after Labor Day, trading could be volatile and focus on rising interest rates
CNBC ProAs Wall Street returns after Labor Day, trading could be volatile and focus on rising interest rates
Patti Domm
August jobs report shows a 'soft landing' by the Fed is still possible
CNBC ProAugust jobs report shows a 'soft landing' by the Fed is still possible
Patti Domm
Read More