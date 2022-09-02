2-year Treasury yield declines from 14-year high after jobs report comes in as expected

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note ticked lower on Friday after August's jobs report came in near expectations and eased some fears that a hot labor market would force the Federal Reserve to continue hiking rates at an aggressive pace in order to tame surging prices.

Treasury yields have been on a tear in recent days, with the 2-year yield climbing to 3.55% and hitting its highest since 2007. After closing at 3.04% last week, the 10-year yield jumped above 3.29% on Thursday as investors bet on a more aggressive Federal Reserve.

Those moves seemed to cool on Friday, with the yield on the 2-year Treasury last down 11 basis points at 3.396%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 7 basis points to 3.193%, while the yield on the 30-year was down 3 basis points to 3.342%.

Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.