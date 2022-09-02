CNBC Pro

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire continues to take profits in Chinese EV maker BYD

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Wall Street pros issue warning on stocks. Here's what they say to buy instead
CNBC ProWall Street pros issue warning on stocks. Here's what they say to buy instead
Weizhen Tan
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Home Depot, Palo Alto and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
CNBC ProHome Depot, Palo Alto and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Christina Falso
Read More