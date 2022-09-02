Divorced, widowed women are most at risk of retiring earlier than expected: How 'unplanned singlehood' can affect finances

Married women may want to make sure they consider the possibility of unplanned singlehood when it comes to retirement preparations.

Among women retirees, 51% of those who are divorced or widowed stepped away from the workforce earlier than planned, according to a new report from the Employee Benefit Research Institute. That compares with 42% of their married counterparts.

Additionally, a higher share of divorced or widowed women say their retirement lifestyle is worse than expected, compared with married women: 26% versus 18%.

More from Personal Finance:

What to expect if you shop for a car over Labor Day weekend

How to see if you qualify for free or cheap high-speed internet

Americans are now less likely to tip generously for takeout

"Many times couples do financial planning and [expect] that they'll ride into the sunset together," said certified financial planner Kathleen Rehl, author of "Moving Forward on Your Own: A Financial Guidebook for Widows."

"But something may happen," Rehl said. "You have to play the 'what if' scenarios."

The institute's report, which focuses on women's retirement confidence, was based on the findings of a survey conducted in January among 2,677 Americans age 25 or older, 1,132 of whom were retired. Generally speaking, unmarried women workers and retirees have lower retirement confidence than their married counterparts and are more likely to have lower incomes and assets, the study shows.