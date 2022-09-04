Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal fell to his death in Manhattan

Bed Bath & Beyond on Sunday confirmed that its chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal died over the weekend, after police had said earlier that Arnal fell to his death. Investigators believe Arnal's fall was intentional, but he left no note behind and did not say anything to his wife, who was home at the time, sources told WNBC.

"The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss," the company said in a statement.

Arnal, 52, fell Friday afternoon from a building in downtown Manhattan, according to police. The iconic skyscraper, known locally as the "Jenga Tower" or the "Jenga Building," has more than 50 floors of uniquely stacked apartments.

Emergency Medical Services declared Arnal deceased on the scene, according to a spokesperson from New York's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, the public information office for the city's police department.

A NYPD spokesperson tells CNBC it is up to the Medical Examiner's Office to make a final determination about the cause of death. At this stage, the investigation remains ongoing.

Arnal joined Bed Bath in 2020 from London-based cosmetics company Avon, just after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He also spent 20 years at Procter & Gamble. In Bed Bath's statement on Sunday, the company noted that Arnal "was instrumental in guiding the organization throughout the coronavirus pandemic."

Since joining Bed Bath, Arnal made several purchases and sales of company stock. Last month, he sold more than 55,000 shares at prices ranging from $20 per share to $29.95 per share, for a total $1.23 million, according to a filing. Those sales were made as part of a trading plan he had signed in April. The document also noted he still held 255,396 shares after those latest sales.