Judge authorizes special master to review Trump Mar-a-Lago raid documents, temporarily blocks DOJ using records for probe

A federal judge on Monday authorized the appointment of a special master to review records seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida residence by the FBI in a raid last month, a move that had been sought by his lawyers.

Judge Aileen Cannon at the same time temporarily blocked the Department of Justice from reviewing or using the seized material for investigative purposes, until the special master's examination of the documents is completed, or until a further court order.

That independent third party will examine "the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege," Cannon wrote in her order in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Cannon said her order would not impede an ongoing review of classified documents found at Trump's residence and the assessment of any possible damage on U.S. intelligence by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The DOJ is conducting a criminal probe of the removal of government records from the White House to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach when he left office in January 2021. By law, such records should have been given to the National Archives and Records Administration at the end of Trump's term.

The judge, who was appointed by Trump, in her ruling nodded at the fact that the Aug. 8 raid at Mar-a-Lago was the first time that law enforcement authorities had ever searched the residence of a former president as part of a criminal probe of that person.

As Trump's lawyers argued at a court hearing last week, Cannon wrote, "the investigation and treatment of a former president is of unique interest to the general public, and the country is served best by an orderly

process that promotes the interest and perception of fairness."

Cannon ordered the DOJ and Trump's lawyers to confer and jointly submit a list of proposed special master candidates by Friday. She also told them to outline what they believe should be the special master's duties and limitations, as well as the watchdog's compensation.