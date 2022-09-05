Oil producer group OPEC+ surprises energy markets with a small production cut

The OPEC logo on a sign at the group's headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

A group of some of the world's most powerful oil producers on Monday agreed on a small output cut from next month, surprising energy markets at a time of considerable turmoil.

OPEC and non-OPEC partners, an influential energy alliance known as OPEC+, decided to cut production targets by about 100,000 barrels per day from October.

Energy analysts had broadly expected the group to stay the course with its production policy.

Last month, OPEC+ agreed to raise oil output by just 100,000 barrels per day. The minuscule boost was widely interpreted as a rebuff to U.S. President Joe Biden after his visit to Saudi Arabia to ask the OPEC kingpin to pump more to cool prices and help the global economy.

OPEC+ said in a statement that Monday's decision to revert back to August levels of production was because the upward adjustment was "intended only for the month of September."

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Oil prices traded sharply higher on Monday. International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 3.9% to $96.63 a barrel at around 1:45 pm London time, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures jumped 3.6% to $90 a barrel.

Oil prices have fallen around 25% since early June after touching multi-year highs in March. The decline has been fueled by growing concerns that interest rate hikes and Covid-related restrictions in parts of China could slow global economic growth and curtail oil demand.

Monday's announcement from OPEC+ comes amid a bitter and escalating energy dispute between Russia and the West, with many in Europe deeply concerned about the prospect of recession and a winter gas shortage.

Meanwhile, market participants are closely monitoring the prospect of a supply boost from Iranian crude if Tehran can secure a renewed version of the 2015 nuclear deal.