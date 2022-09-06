European markets close marginally higher as investors assess economic challenges

European markets rose cautiously on Tuesday as investors continued to assess recession risks in the region.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the day up 0.2%, with the majority of sectors and all major bourses in the black. Retail stocks were the best performing of the day, closing up 1.7%.

Oil and gas stocks were the outliers, ending the day down 2.5% as Brent crude prices retreated following a modest supply cut from OPEC+ and previously surging gas prices pulled back.

European markets closed lower on Monday as investors pondered a raft of economic challenges the region faces, with the halted gas supply from Russia dominating market sentiment.

The sharp downward moves for risk assets came after Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced that gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be halted indefinitely, citing additional repair requirements. The euro fell sharply while European gas prices soared.

Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom's deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.

Stateside, U.S. stocks moved lower following the Labor Day holiday. Asian stocks also closed just below the flatline.