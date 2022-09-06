Google announces event on Oct. 6 for debut of new phones and its first watch

Google announced Tuesday that it will host its fall hardware event on Oct. 6, following new device showcases from Samsung and Apple, which is set to reveal its new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch on Wednesday

Google said it will reveal more about its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, and its first smartwatch ever, the Pixel Watch. The company said all of the products will be available to order the same day. The in-person event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET and will be held in New York City.

Samsung announced its new folding phones in August. Apple is expected to release four new iPhone models at its hyped-up event this week. Amazon also typically unveils its new products in the fall.

Google already teased the phones and watch in May during the Google I/O conference, but it didn't talk about the new capabilities of the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. It instead only showed a teaser video and pictures. It did the same for its first watch, which is expected to launch in the fall and will offer some Fitbit features.