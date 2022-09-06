Inflation and hybrid work 'skyrocketed' demand for flexible workspace, WeWork says

Global inflationary pressures are pushing companies to be "more nimble" with their corporate real estate portfolios, according to WeWork.

"That ... has put the need for companies to look at flexibility in managing and thinking about their workspace," said Samit Chopra, the coworking company's international president and COO.

"Which is of course, guided by a revolution in the entire work culture and the hybrid work phenomenon that has taken place over the last few months."

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday, Chopra said that as companies try to bring at-home employees back into the workspace, they are focused on building engagement and a "collaborative culture."

"That has therefore resulted in many companies, large and small, enterprise clients, freelancers, start-ups … to look at the flexible space sector and companies such as WeWork much more favorably than we saw in the last, say, three years ago," he added.

"What that has done … is it has skyrocketed the demand for flexible workspace for us across the world.