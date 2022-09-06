We're buying a beaten-up tech name and selling a recently rallying oil stock

We're buying 50 shares of Salesforce (CRM) at roughly $151.01 each, and selling 100 shares of Devon Energy (DVN) at roughly $69.77. Following Tuesday's trades, Jim's Charitable Trust will own 375 shares of Salesforce, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.01% from 1.74%, and 600 shares of DVN, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 1.47% from 1.72%. With CRM shares down nearly 15% since reporting earnings on Aug. 24, despite what we thought was an overall solid quarter, we're taking the opportunity to step in and rebuild our position. With this buy, we are buying back shares previously sold at higher levels, which speaks to how our overall investing style. Though we aren't traders, we like to take shares off of names we like longer-term on near-term strength (especially in volatile markets) in order to make room to buy them back on any subsequent weakness. In this case, we sold 50 shares of Salesforce on July 29 at $181.87 and another 30 shares on Aug. 3 at $189.94 —and will now buyback the initial 50 shares at an about 15% discount, more when we consider the weighted average price of those two sales. That leaves additional room for another buy at an even steeper discount should additional weakness ensue from here. With this buy, we are also upgrading the name back to a 1 rating . As for Devon, with shares lower Tuesday, following an outsized gain on Friday and news this weekend that OPEC+ agreed to cut production targets by about 100,000 barrels per day from October, we're taking the opportunity to reduce our exposure to energy, a sector we have called out as a hedge for the rest of our portfolio, which tends to suffer from high energy prices. DVN shares may not be at their 52-week high but nobody catches an all-time high without a good bit of luck — and at these levels, they are within spitting distance and we have the opportunity to lock in a roughly 58% gain on shares purchased in late January. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CRM and DVN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

