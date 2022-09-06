‘We can ride out the storm’: Liz Truss promises immediate action on energy bills in first speech as UK PM

Liz Truss promised to tackle soaring energy bills in her first speech as U.K. prime minister outside 10 Downing Street.

LONDON — Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, made her first speech Tuesday, promising to tackle rising energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis in the next couple of days.

"I will deal with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war," Truss told reporters on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

"I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply," she said.

Outside her new prime ministerial home in London, Truss also said she had a "bold plan" to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform that would "boost business-led growth and investment."

Improving health services was the third priority listed by the former foreign secretary. "I'm confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can re-build the economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be," Truss concluded.

Truss was officially appointed as prime minister of the U.K. on Tuesday morning following a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.