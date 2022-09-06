IAEA team details damage to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; Zelenskyy rings NYSE opening bell

Russian officials continue to threaten to cut Russia's energy supplies to the West, with Moscow warning it might ship more oil to Asia when a price cap planned by the Group of Seven comes into force.

Meanwhile, a top Gazprom official has said that natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment.

Gazprom halted all flows through the pipeline on Friday after it said it had detected an oil leak in a turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station and said it would cut off supplies until the issue is fixed.

Siemens Energy issued a statement on Saturday saying the leakage is not a technical reason for stopping gas flows through the pipeline.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended Ukrainian fighters who destroyed a Russian missile warehouse and vowed a response to an attack on his hometown of Kryvyi Rih.