Market sentiment is a mess. CEOs this week will give investors a peek at the latest earnings trends

A few important events this week: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Cato Institute's 40th Annual Monetary Conference this Thursday. This is a Q and A, so there's some hope Powell will be more nuanced in his commentary than the brief speech he gave at Jackson Hole at the end of August. Second, the European Central Bank meets Thursday, with a lot of people betting it will raise euro-area interest rates by three quarters of a point. But the biggest series of events may be the start of conference season. September is the month when hundreds of companies speak at sell-side conferences. A lot has potentially changed since many companies last gave updates in mid-July. Look for comments out of these conferences just this week alone: Conferences after Labor Day: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Sept. 6-8) Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Sept. 7) Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference (Sept. 7-9), Citi Global Technology Conference (Sept. 7-9), Goldman Sachs Retailing Conference September 7th-8th Investors could use additional news, because sentiment is a complete mess. The S & P has now retraced more than half the rally from the June 16 bottom to the August 16 high. This has happened after that June-August rally had itself retraced nearly 60% of the losses from the January 3rd historic high to the June 16 bottom. In other words, it's been a messy, sloppy year, full of what look like bear market rallies. The American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey reflects that roller-coaster. Last week, investor pessimism jumped to an 8-week high, after a brief period when sentiment had been improving. Bullish sentiment is unusually low, bearish sentiment is unusually high. Are you bullish or bearish on the market in the next 6 months? Bullish: 21.9% (historic avg: 38%) Bearish: 50.4% (historic avg: 30.5%) Neutral: 27.7% (historic avg: 31.5%) Source: AAII In the pits of despair there is always hope. This is a contrarian indicator, so when optimism is unusually low, it often signals at least short-term bottoms. Unfortunately, bottoms are becoming more common than tops. Not surprisingly, retail traders are having their heads spin. They had a moment in 2021 when their participation in the overall market increased, but their participation has steadily declined in 2022, and may decline further in September. Sentiment was improving into August. This is reflected in TD Ameritrade's August Investor Movement Index, which is out this morning. It's a behavior-based index, designed to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. It showed a small bump up in activity. "In the face of mixed signals, optimism waxed and waned," Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist for TD Ameritrade," said in a statement. "But despite how the period ended, on a whole, TD Ameritrade clients increased exposure in August, leading to the first bump the IMX score has seen since November last year." Retail buyers were enthusiastic buyers of growth stocks like Nvidia and Amazon in August, according to Cruz, as well as consumer favorites like Shopify, which have not fared well recently. They were sellers of oil stocks like ExxonMobil, which have held up better. The survey ended August 26th, the day of Powell's Jackson Hole speech. Sentiment has changed considerably since then. "We are still in the early innings of a downturn," Savita Subramanian from BofA Securities said in a note to clients last week. "For the first time in decades, the central bank is willing to trigger a recession to curb demand to kill inflation," Nick Raich from Earnings Scout said in a note to clients last week. He recommended a 10% underweight position "as a recession gets re-priced into stocks."