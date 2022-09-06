U.S. Treasury yields rise sharply following strong economic data

U.S. Treasury yields surged higher on Tuesday as investors responded to strong U.S. economic data by betting on further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit a daily high of 3.353%, adding roughly 16 basis points before settling around 3.347% for its highest close since mid-June. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained more than 14 basis points to 3.493%, hitting its highest close since 2014.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped 10 basis points to trade at 3.505%. The short-term note climbed to 3.55% last week, notching its highest level since 2007. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.