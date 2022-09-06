CNBC Investing Club

We're buying shares of an iconic consumer brand and an out-of-favor tech holding

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Fields of cofee in a coffee farm in Caldas. (Photo by: -/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Vw Pics | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

More In Trade Alerts

We're exiting an oil stock — continuing to reduce energy exposure and locking in a big profit
CNBC Investing ClubWe're exiting an oil stock — continuing to reduce energy exposure and locking in a big profit
Jeff Marks
We're buying a beaten-up tech name and selling a recently rallying oil stock
CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying a beaten-up tech name and selling a recently rallying oil stock
Zev Fima
We're making a small buy in a newer stock, the latest step in bulking out our position
CNBC Investing ClubWe're making a small buy in a newer stock, the latest step in bulking out our position
Jeff Marks
Read More