We're buying shares of an iconic consumer brand and an out-of-favor tech holding

We're buying 75 shares of Starbucks (SBUX) at roughly $84.25 each and 50 shares of Meta Platforms (META) at roughly $160.01. Following Tuesday's trades, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 675 shares of SBUX, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 1.94% from 1.74%, and 500 shares of META, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.79% from 2.52%. In line with our decision to add to our beaten-down tech holdings — earlier today we bought shares of Salesforce (CRM) – we're adding to our position in Meta Platforms as shares are trading roughly 10% below the $178 level we bought at on June 10. The social media giant is hurt by the macroeconomic slowdown and reduction in advertising spending, the company's primary source of revenue. But at less than 15 times 2023 current earnings estimates, we think all the big concerns — including rising competition from TikTok and the monetization headwinds with Reels — are already reflected in the stock price. Meta also appears ready to start increasing WhatsApp monetization, announcing last week the launch of the first end-to-end shopping experience on the messaging platform, which will allow people in India to browse the JioMart catalog, add products to their cart and pay to complete purchases. We also are taking the opportunity to further build our position in Starbucks ahead of the company's Investor Day event on Sept. 13, when we expect to hear more about the company's longer-term growth strategy. We think this new plan could position the coffee giant for a strong fiscal 2023. Separately, we remind members that the company announced last Thursday, that that Laxman Narasimhan will become the company's next chief executive officer and a member of the Starbucks board of directors. We are fans of the hire and previously noted that as much as we admired former CEO Kevin Johnson, his background was in technology and what Starbucks needed more was a leader who knows how to manage iconic consumer brands, an area in which Narasimhan has decades of expertise. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META and SBUX. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Fields of cofee in a coffee farm in Caldas. (Photo by: -/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Vw Pics | Universal Images Group | Getty Images