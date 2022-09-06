What the Club is watching Tuesday — OPEC+ cuts output, banks downgraded, top industrial picks

The OPEC logo on a sign at the group's headquarters in Vienna, Austria.
What the Club is watching Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
- On Wall Street, it looks like stocks will open higher after trading was closed Monday for Labor Day. The S&P 500 on Friday had its lowest close since July. The index fell for its third straight week, down 3.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.25%.
- We're monitoring energy markets as OPEC+ agreed to cut production targets by about 100,000 barrels per day from October. But new Covid lockdowns in China may temporarily curb demand. WTI crude dropped nearly 6.7% for all of last week. It was little changed Tuesday morning around $87 per barrel.