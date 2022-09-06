What the Club is watching Tuesday — OPEC+ cuts output, banks downgraded, top industrial picks

What the Club is watching Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 On Wall Street, it looks like stocks will open higher after trading was closed Monday for Labor Day. The S & P 500 on Friday had its lowest close since July. The index fell for its third straight week, down 3.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.25%. We're monitoring energy markets as OPEC+ agreed to cut production targets by about 100,000 barrels per day from October. But new Covid lockdowns in China may temporarily curb demand. WTI crude dropped nearly 6.7% for all of last week. It was little changed Tuesday morning around $87 per barrel. Morgan Stanley increases price target on Club holding Chevon (CVX), Exxon (XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Last month, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.a) received regulatory approval to purchase up to 50% of OXY. Odeon Capital's Dick Bove takes down ratings on several big banks: Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) to sell from hold; Citigroup (C) to hold from buy; and Goldman Sachs (GS) to sell from hold. Deutsche Bank names Club holding Honeywell (HON), as well as Emerson Electric (EMR), Eaton (ETN), Caterpillar (CAT) and Terex (TEX) as top picks for 2023, says to avoid ITW, ROK, SWK, and PH. Their favorite end market exposure: aerospace and defense, oil and gas, non-residential construction, and mining. Honeywell has exposure to those first three. BMO raises price target on Club holding Eli Lilly (LLY) to $396 per share from $369. It's all about potential to use its new type-2 diabetes drug to also treat obesity, which we have written about endlessly . CVS Health (CVS) to acquire Signify Health (SGFY) for $8 billion. The deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings-per-share. Management said it will increase confidence in their 2024 financial targets. Wolfe upgrades Tesla (TSLA), raises its 2025 estimate of U.S. electric vehicle market-share to 20% from 10%. It's expected to be 5% this year. Wolfe is increasing its 2023 and 2025 earnings estimates on Tesla, upgrading the stock to outperform (buy), with a $360-per-share price target. That PT is 33% higher than Friday's closed. Morgan Stanley upgrades power company NextEra Energy (NEE) to overweight (buy), calls it "one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which brings faster wind, storage, and battery storage growth for the next 10+ years." Citi downgrades FedEx (FDX) on concerns about macro headwinds, self-help initiatives more focused on F24. They prefer United Parcel Service (UPS). Target (TGT), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and Dollar General (DG) are top ideas at UBS. Separately, Dollar Tree (DLTR) price target increased by $5 to $176 at JPMorgan. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CVX, MS, HON and LLY. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

