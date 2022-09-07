Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event

Apple announced a long-rumored capability to connect its iPhone 14 series to satellites for emergency services during its event on Wednesday, through a partnership with Globalstar.

The feature is designed to connect an iPhone 14's antennas directly to a satellite, to send a message in areas unconnected by cell towers.

Apple's manager of satellite modeling and simulation Ashley Williams said an algorithm in the phone compresses text messages to a size that will "take less than 15 seconds to send" to a satellite, before its relayed to a ground station and on to an emergency service provider.

The emergency satellite service launches in November, and is included free for two years with an iPhone 14.

Globalstar confirmed in a filing that it is supporting the iPhone 14 emergency satellite service, and will "allocate 85% of its current and future network capacity" to support the feature.

Satellite communications — which has several existing networks that support specialized, purpose-built phones — is undergoing a new era of investment. Companies including Elon Musk's SpaceX and AST SpaceMobile have previously announced partnerships with mobile service providers, with a similar goal of providing similar satellite services directly to traditional consumer smartphones.

– Michael Sheetz