Apple's biggest iPhone surprise: No U.S. price hikes

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch 8 products, and new AirPods Pro at an event in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 7, 2022.

During Apple's annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday, the company revealed devices with better displays, cameras, a satellite messaging feature, and a slightly new design on the Pro models, replacing the notch with a smaller, more integrated cutout.

But the biggest surprise from Apple is something that didn't happen: a price increase.

Despite surging inflation around the world and supply chain challenges that have made it more challenging to procure parts, Apple said the entry-level iPhone 14 will start at $799, the same amount that it initially charged for last year's iPhone 13. The successor to the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro, remains at $999. Apple's highest-end iPhone, the Pro Max, still starts at $1099 for the new version.

Analysts had been expecting some price hikes in Apple's lineup. In holding steady, Apple didn't want to further dent demand with the risks of a deteriorating economy already threatening to crimp consumer spending. IDC expects global smartphone shipments to decline over 6% this year, although mostly in the lower-end categories where Apple doesn't compete.

Apple shares rose about 1.4% on Wednesday to $156.61.