Apple's new iPhones and Apple Watches put a big focus on safety

In this article AAPL

Sofia Pitt, CNBC

Apple announced a series of new hardware products at its launch event on Wednesday, including the iPhone 14, new AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra. One thing stood out, though: it put a new focus on safety features. Here's an overview of what's new. Emergency SOS via satellite

iPhone 14 SOS service Apple

Emergency SOS is a new safety service that operates via satellite for iPhone 14 users. It will allow you to connect with emergency services even if you are outside of Wi-Fi or cell service range. It may be useful for folks who are stuck out on a hike, for example. related investing news Here's what we liked from Apple's big Watch, iPhone, AirPod event and what we didn't get Apple created a user experience that shows you where to point your phone to stay connected to a satellite as it moves. You can answer questions about the emergency through the interface, send text messages or connect to an emergency service through a relay center. Apple said it's free for two years but didn't say how much it will cost after that. Crash Detection

Sofia Pitt, CNBC

Apple also announced a new Crash Detection feature for iPhone 14 and new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra users. It builds on Apple's fall detection that was already available in Apple Watch models. It's a feature we've seen before in other devices, like some of Google's Pixel phones, but it's the first time we've seen it in Apple's products. Crash Detection can identify front impact, side impact, rear-end and roll-over collisions in most popular types of vehicles, and the feature only runs when you are driving. In the case of an emergency, Crash Detection will auto connect you with emergency services, provide your location and notify your emergency contacts. Extreme Sport Safety Features

Apple Watch Ultra underwater Apple