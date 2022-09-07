CNBC Pro

Positioning for a 'bullish shock' to oil markets? Here's one strategist's top stocks to cash in

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Future of Energy

Goldman upgrades First Solar to buy, predicts the climate bill beneficiary will rally 30%
CNBC ProGoldman upgrades First Solar to buy, predicts the climate bill beneficiary will rally 30%
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Two major investment banks see this stock as the biggest winner from the Inflation Reduction Act
CNBC ProTwo major investment banks see this stock as the biggest winner from the Inflation Reduction Act
Pippa Stevens
Goldman Sachs says the climate bill is a 'game changer' and these global stocks will get a boost
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says the climate bill is a 'game changer' and these global stocks will get a boost
Weizhen Tan
Read More