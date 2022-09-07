Fed Vice Chair Brainard vows 'we are in this for as long as it takes' to stop inflation

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard vowed Wednesday to press the fight against inflation that she said is hurting lower-income Americans the most.

That will mean more interest rate increases and keeping rates higher for longer, she said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. Brainard cushioned the comments with an acknowledgement that policymakers will be data dependent and conscious of overdoing tightening.

"We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down," the central bank official said, just two weeks before the Fed's next policy meeting. "So far, we have expeditiously raised the policy rate to the peak of the previous cycle, and the policy rate will need to rise further."

Stocks rallied after the remarks as investors look for signs the Fed is committing to bringing down inflation without going too far.

"At some point in the tightening cycle, the risks will become more two-sided," Brainard added. "The rapidity of the tightening cycle and its global nature, as well as the uncertainty around the pace at which the effects of tighter financial conditions are working their way through aggregate demand, create risks associated with overtightening."

Markets are betting that the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee enacts its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase in benchmark rates when it meets again Sept. 20-21.