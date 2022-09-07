EV startup Harbinger, founded by Canoo and QuantumScape veterans, aims to shake up medium-duty truck market

A new Los Angeles-based electric vehicle startup founded by veterans of Canoo and QuantumScape said Wednesday it's preparing to shake up the medium-duty truck market with a ready-to-build electric truck platform coming next year.

The company, called Harbinger, has developed two EV platforms it says are optimized for medium-duty trucks such as delivery vans. The platforms use motors and other technology developed in-house specifically to meet the needs of a market segment where trucks are expected to be in service for up to 20 years – far longer than the average passenger car.

It's a market segment that – so far, at least – hasn't been well-served by the industrywide move to electric vehicles, CEO John Harris said.

"The companies out at the bookends, in the light-duty and heavy-duty space, are historically highly vertically integrated," Harris told CNBC in an interview. "When we look at the medium-duty industry, it's completely different."

Harris said that medium-duty trucks, which fall between light-duty pickups and heavy-duty semitrucks, are generally highly specialized. Those trucks, which can range from dump trucks to delivery vans, are typically built to order for fleets by companies called upfitters, using chassis from any of several established vehicle makers.

It's an ecosystem that hasn't changed much in the last 50 years, Harris said. That's why Harbinger is tailoring its products to work within that existing medium-duty ecosystem. The company is preparing two fully electric truck chassis that will be ready for upfitters to tailor to their commercial customers' needs – at a cost that, Harris said, will be comparable to existing internal-combustion options.