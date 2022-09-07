Marketplace health plan enrollees may have a refund check on the way. Here's how to claim your share of $603 million

If you get your health insurance through the public marketplace, you may want to keep an eye out for a check from your insurer.

Insurance companies are distributing $1 billion in rebates to 8.2 million policyholders, beginning this month. Of those, the majority — an estimated $603 million — will go to people with a health plan through either the federal health exchange or their state's marketplace (if it has one), according to an estimate from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The average rebate for marketplace enrollees is $141 per eligible participant.

While not everyone who gets coverage that way will receive a rebate, it's worth being sure not to ignore mailings from your insurance company (or your insurer in 2021, if different).

Those rebates — which can happen yearly, depending on the insurer — often arrive in the mail, said Cynthia Cox, a vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation and director of its Affordable Care Act program. And, she said, many checks in past years have gone unclaimed.

"There are some people who are missing out," Cox said.

Across marketplace plans, small group and large group plans, an aggregate $76.9 million in rebates went unclaimed from 2012 — the first year that rebates went out — through 2018, Kaiser research shows. Unclaimed rebates generally are subject to each state's laws regarding unclaimed property.

"If you've moved, you may want to contact your insurer to see if you're due a rebate," she said. "Insurers are supposed to make a good faith effort to locate you, but ... some rebates go unclaimed."