CNBC Pro

Short Warren Buffett? KBW gives bet against Berkshire as one of its top year-end trades

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Wall Street pro predicts when the S&P 500 will rally — and reveals how to trade it
CNBC ProWall Street pro predicts when the S&P 500 will rally — and reveals how to trade it
Zavier Ong6 min ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO06:59
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso4 hours ago
Tech, crypto, emerging markets ETFs hit historic lows during this latest stock market downturn
CNBC ProTech, crypto, emerging markets ETFs hit historic lows during this latest stock market downturn
Bob Pisani
Read More