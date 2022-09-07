Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, American Eagle, Asana and more

Here are the stocks making notable moves on Wednesday evening.
GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer jumped 11% after the company announced its second-quarter results and a partnership with crypto exchange FTX. GameStop reported $1.136 billion in net sales for the quarter, down from $1.183 billion a year prior, and a net loss of $108.7 million. (CNBC is not comparing the results to estimates because few analysts cover GameStop.)
American Eagle Outfitters — The retailer dropped 12% after American Eagle's second-quarter results came in short of expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were estimating 13 cents per share. Revenue matched expectations of $1.2 billion.
Dave & Buster's — The chain restaurant slid 2% after reporting 59 cents in earnings per share for the second quarter, below the $1.07 expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company beat revenue estimates and said that business has continued to improve early in the third quarter.
Asana — The communications software stock soared 17% after better-than-expected second quarter results. Asana posted an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share on revenue of $134.9 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a loss of 39 cents per share on $127.2 million of revenue. Third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates.