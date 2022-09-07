Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, American Eagle, Asana and more

A screen displays the logo and trading information for GameStop on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) March 29, 2022.

Here are the stocks making notable moves on Wednesday evening.

GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer jumped 11% after the company announced its second-quarter results and a partnership with crypto exchange FTX. GameStop reported $1.136 billion in net sales for the quarter, down from $1.183 billion a year prior, and a net loss of $108.7 million. (CNBC is not comparing the results to estimates because few analysts cover GameStop.)

American Eagle Outfitters — The retailer dropped 12% after American Eagle's second-quarter results came in short of expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were estimating 13 cents per share. Revenue matched expectations of $1.2 billion.

Dave & Buster's — The chain restaurant slid 2% after reporting 59 cents in earnings per share for the second quarter, below the $1.07 expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company beat revenue estimates and said that business has continued to improve early in the third quarter.

Asana — The communications software stock soared 17% after better-than-expected second quarter results. Asana posted an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share on revenue of $134.9 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a loss of 39 cents per share on $127.2 million of revenue. Third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates.