CNBC Pro

Two major investment banks see this stock as the biggest winner from the Inflation Reduction Act

thumbnail
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE

More In Future of Energy

Goldman upgrades First Solar to buy, predicts the climate bill beneficiary will rally 30%
CNBC ProGoldman upgrades First Solar to buy, predicts the climate bill beneficiary will rally 30%
Samantha Subin3 hours ago
Positioning for a 'bullish shock' to oil markets? Here's one strategist's top stocks to cash in
CNBC ProPositioning for a 'bullish shock' to oil markets? Here's one strategist's top stocks to cash in
Weizhen Tan
Goldman Sachs says the climate bill is a 'game changer' and these global stocks will get a boost
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says the climate bill is a 'game changer' and these global stocks will get a boost
Weizhen Tan
Read More