Treasury yields dip following previous session's surge

U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower Wednesday following the previous day's surge, as investors looked ahead to new economic analysis from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded 7 basis points lower at 3.271% at 4:00 p.m. ET, after hitting its highest level since mid-June during Tuesday's session at 3.353%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down by nearly 7 basis points at 3.417%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury traded 6 basis points lower at 3.439%. The short-term note rose to 3.55% last week, reaching its highest level since 2007. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.