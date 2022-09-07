CNBC Investing Club

What the Club is watching Wednesday — another consumer ding, Apple's event, Alzheimer's data

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Bottles of Tide detergent, a Procter & Gamble product, are displayed for sale in a pharmacy on July 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images

What the Club is watching Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

  • Ahead of their talk at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples conference late Tuesday, Newell Brands (NWL) cut its full-year outlook due to a challenging consumer backdrop and continued inflationary pressures. This may not be the only preannouncement. More companies are scheduled to talk at the conference this week, including Club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) on Thursday following two reports that questioned P&G's recession-resistance status.

