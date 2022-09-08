Apple hiked the price of the iPhone 14 in key markets despite keeping it the same in the U.S.

Apple hiked the price of the iPhone 14 series in a number of key markets, though it was unchanged in the United States.

With rampant inflation persisting and a global recession on the horizon, all eyes were on how Apple priced its main product during the Cupertino giant's big event on Wednesday, where it revealed four iPhone 14 models.

One of the biggest surprises was that in the United States, Apple kept the prices of the iPhone 14 series the same as what it was charging for the equivalent iPhone 13 model.

The iPhone 14 base model will start at $799, the same amount that it initially charged for last year's iPhone 13. The highest price iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099, the same as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

However, Apple has raised the price in some of its biggest markets globally.

The latest Apple smartphones will be a test of global consumer appetite for new electronics and put U.S. tech giant's brand power on trial.

Here are some comparisons of the iPhone 14 base model versus the iPhone 13 in various countries.

U.K.

iPhone 13: £779

iPhone 14: £849

£70 price increase ($80)

Australia

iPhone 13: 1,349 Australian dollars

iPhone 14: 1,399 Australian dollars

50 Australian dollars price increase ($33)

Japan

iPhone 13: 98,800 Japanese yen

iPhone 14: 119,800 Japanese yen

21,000 Japanese yen price increase ($146)

Germany

iPhone 13: 899 euros

iPhone 14: 999 euros

100 euro price increase ($100)

Other models have steeper price increases. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the U.K. is £150 more expensive than the equivalent last year's model.

Analysts said part of the reason behind the rises could be increasing costs of components and the appreciation of the U.S. dollar versus other currencies in the markets where Apple has hiked prices.

"The key takeaway is the Euro and Yen has depreciated quite a bit translating to slightly higher prices," Neil Shah, partner at Counterpoint Research, told CNBC.

On Wednesday, the British pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The euro remains roughly at parity with the dollar and the greenback continues to appreciate against the Japanese yen.