India's PM Modi says he's keen to boost ties with Russia, including energy

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that he is keen to boost ties with Russia, even as the country has been ostracized from the international community following its war in Ukraine.

During an online address to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Modi spoke of a "special partnership" between the two countries and expressed particular interest in bolstering their cooperation on energy and coking coal.

The Indian leader also pointed to the impact of Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war on global supply chains, and called for "diplomacy and dialogue" in ending the conflict.

"In today's globalized world, events in one part of the world create an impact on the entire world," said Modi, in a translation first reported by the Hindustan Times.

"The Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains. Food grain, fertilizer, and fuel shortages are a matter of great concern for developing countries," he continued.

"From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have emphasized the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict," Modi added.