CNBC Pro

Wells Fargo downgrades two fintech stocks, says Powell's 'pain' commentary spells trouble for the sector

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, GameStop, First Solar, Boeing, Moderna & more
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, GameStop, First Solar, Boeing, Moderna & more
Michael Bloom10 min ago
Deutsche Bank upgrades Moderna, says strong second-quarter results set up the stock for big gain ahead
CNBC ProDeutsche Bank upgrades Moderna, says strong second-quarter results set up the stock for big gain ahead
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Advanced Micro Devices can surge more than 50% as chipmaker increases market share
CNBC ProAdvanced Micro Devices can surge more than 50% as chipmaker increases market share
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More