A cardiologist shares the 5 foods she eats to lower cholesterol—and keep her 'heart healthy'

As a cardiologist who has treated thousands of patients, one of the most common health concerns I come across is high cholesterol. But the solution doesn't always have to come from a pill, which can have side effects.

The foods we eat play a major role in keeping those cholesterol numbers low. The best part is that you don't have to put tons of restrictions around your diet in order to see positive changes.

Although there is great individual variation to dietary cholesterol, just making a few tiny improvements in your eating habits can yield significant reductions in LDL cholesterol — or the "bad" cholesterol that contributes to fatty buildups in arteries.

Here are five inexpensive foods I eat regularly to help lower cholesterol and keep my heart healthy: