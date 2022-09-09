Bitcoin tops psychological $20,000 level in 'bearish rally' as U.S. dollar falls

Bitcoin prices have been under pressure in 2022 after the collapse of algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD and subsequent bankruptcy filings from lender Celsius and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Bitcoin surged 8% on Friday breaking back above the $20,000 mark as the U.S. dollar weakened and stocks jumped.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $20,741.55 at around 6 a.m. ET, after falling to its lowest level since mid-June earlier in the week.

Other digital coins were higher including ether which was up around 4%. The total cryptocurrency market value jumped back above $1 trillion again.

The latest leg higher for bitcoin has been sparked by a slight weakening of the U.S. dollar which has seen a stunning rally this year. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies, was down about 1% on Friday morning.

U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Thursday and futures were higher Friday. Bitcoin has been closely correlated to U.S. markets often rising when stock indexes do. Bitcoin also tends to rise when the dollar weakens.

Bitcoin has been trading in a range of around $18,000 to $24,000 since June and has not been able to break that pattern.

Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto exchange Luno, said that Friday's rally could be a "bearish retest" of the $22,500 to $23,000 price.

"Hence unless it breaks that level convincingly and closes above, I would still think this is a bearish rally that could see more ranging and downside," Ayyar said.