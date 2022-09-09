Queen Elizabeth II's death marks a new era for Britain, beset by economic uncertainty

Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Leon Neal | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

LONDON — The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the start of a new era for the U.K. — but it's one fraught with economic uncertainty and dampening national sentiment. The queen, who at 96 was the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch, died "peacefully" Thursday at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, hours after doctors expressed concern for her ailing health. Thousands of Brits gathered outside Buckingham Palace in the pouring rain following the news to pay their respects. The queen — whose 70-year reign spanned the aftermath of WWII, the winding down of Britain's vast empire, the 2016 Brexit vote and a global pandemic — had come to symbolize a rare constant in a world of constant change. She is succeeded by her eldest son, who was proclaimed King Charles III hours after her death. Her passing will be marked by a period of solemn ceremony, during which no government announcements will be made until after her funeral, which will be marked with a public holiday in approximately 10 days.

Suspension of normal politics

Rising recessionary risks

The uncertain outlook comes as the country faces rising recessionary risks. Goldman Sachs warned last week that the U.K. could fall into recession in the fourth quarter of this year, echoing earlier forecasts from the Bank of England. Briton's are now bracing for a winter of hardship for both household and businesses. The British pound has already been on a downward trajectory over the past several months, hitting a 37-year low of $1.1469 on Wednesday.

London black cabs line The Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace to silently pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96. Leon Neal | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images