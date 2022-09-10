Everything we learned about the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the D23 Expo

In this article DIS

The Disney+ Marvel website home screen on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Hot on the heels of San Diego Comic Con in July, Disney unveiled more information about its burgeoning Marvel Cinematic Universe during the D23 Expo on Saturday. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased that his team has a plan for the next ten years of Marvel's cinematic universe, and plans to incorporate the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Deadpool into the mix of already established Marvel heroes. Here's a breakdown of what audiences can expect from Disney's Marvel Studios in the coming years: Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, started his portion of the D23 Expo panel with a rendition of "I Can Do This All Day" from "Rogers: The Musical," which appeared in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye."

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Ryan Coogler, the director of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," brought footage from the film, which is due out in theaters Nov. 11. The clips showed Queen Ramonda chastising the United Nations for trying to steal vibranium from Wakanda following the death of T'Challa. The footage showcased the power of the Dora Milaje and set the stage for an epic fight against Namor and the Atlanteans. "Excited for you to walk out of the cinema and feel proud of what we brought to you," said Letitia Wright, who portrays Shuri in the film.

Audiences got a quick glimpse at Riri Williams in the "Wakanda Forever" footage, but Marvel also shared a peek at the "Ironheart" Disney+ series, which is still in production. The clips showed Riri building bits of the Ironheart armor and Feige teased that the show will focus on the cross section of magic and technology.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Johnathan Majors appeared on stage to discuss the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the first film in phase 5 of the MCU. "This thing is bananas," Rudd said. "This is going to be unlike anything you've seen from us and not to mention that guy," he said, pointing to Majors, who portrays Kang. "Throws this whole thing into such new territory." Footage shows the Lang, Van Dyne and Pym families being pulled into the quantum realm and faced with a terrible new foe: Kang the Conqueror.

'Werewolf by Night'

Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in "Werewolf by Night," special Marvel Studios presentation coming to Disney+ in October. The film, which is shot entirely black and white, harkens back to "The Twilight Zone" and old monster movies of the '30s and '40s. Early footage shown at D23 Expo suggests the film follows a group of monster hunters seeking out a monster among them.

"Secret Invasion" follows a faction of shapeshifting aliens known as Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. The Skrulls first appeared in 2018's "Captain Marvel," which was set in the '90s. Don Cheadle arrived to share footage from the upcoming Disney+ series filled with political intrigue and action. He also teased "Armor Wars," a show that will begin shooting next year.

'Loki' and 'Fantastic Four'

Feige brought on the cast of "Loki' to showcase a teaser trailer from the second season, which promises even more mischief. He announced Matt Shakman, the director of "WandaVision," will officially direct the MCU's "Fantastic Four" feature film.

"Echo," a new Disney+ show that centers on a deaf female heroine, takes place after "Hawkeye" and features heavy use of American Sign Language. Footage from the series shows the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as King Pin. Alaqua Cox reprises her role as the title character.

'Daredevil: Born Again'

D'Onofrio, who had been on stage to promote "Echo," was joined by Charlie Cox to share footage of Matthew Murdock aka Daredevil in "She-Hulk.' No footage was shown from the show, as it has not begun filming. D'Onofrio will appear in the series.

'Captain America: New World Order'

Anthony Mackie returns as Captain America in "Captain America: New World Order." He was joined on stage by Danny Ramiez, who plays Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and Tim Blacke Nelson as Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader.

Feige announced the team that will be part of "Thunderbolts." This includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Task Master, Wyatt Russel as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier. "It tells you all you need to know about the Thunderbolts when the beloved Winter Soldier is the most table among them," Feige teased.