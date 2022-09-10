These are the 5 best cities in the world for baby boomer travelers

Holidu's research found that Baby Boomers value exploring nature the most when traveling.

Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The brand analyzed cities worldwide based on factors important to baby boomers: people born from 1946 to 1964. Research showed that, when traveling, baby boomers spend more money on food than any other generation and value exploring nature more than anything else. Holidu's index measured important factors for baby boomers, which included different landscapes, green spaces, and Michelin Guide restaurants.

No. 1 best city for baby boomer travelers: Singapore, Singapore

Singapore's capital city ranked as the best for baby boomers thanks to the number of green spaces. According to Holidu, in 2020, 46.5% of the city's land was covered in green space, making it one of the greenest cities in the world. Singapore is also home to 249 Michelin Guide restaurants, with 52 having at least one star and three having at least three stars.

Top 5 cities for baby boomers travelers