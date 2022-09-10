The 3 worst mistakes bosses can make during a recession that lead employees to quit

In regular times, good bosses can be hard to find. Turbulent economic conditions — like a potentially looming recession — can make it so much worse.

Paul McDonald, a senior executive director at management consulting company Robert Half, has a few thoughts about it. He's a frequent speaker and writer on hiring, workplace and career management topics, and has spent 35 years in the recruiting field advising thousands of business leaders and job seekers.

McDonald says good bosses are more important during rocky economic times than any other moment, because their ability to lead through uncertainty helps retain valuable employees. Similarly, bad bosses are most problematic during recession-like conditions because their actions can push colleagues out the door.

Right now, this isn't a hypothetical: Americans are leaving the U.S. workforce in large swaths amid recession fears, burnout and job dissatisfaction with their jobs.

"If leaders want to retain the services of their employees, they have to understand that it's still a good market for employees to go look for a job. Employees are still leaving," McDonald tells CNBC Make It.

More than half of Americans appear to agree. In a July survey from Momentive and The New York Times, 52% of respondents said "now is a good time to look for a new job."

During times like these, here are the three biggest mistakes bosses make that lead employees to quit, according to McDonald: