Your friends want you to call them more, new study finds—here's how to strengthen communication in your friendships

People consistently underestimate how much their friends want to hear from them, according to a new study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

An out-of-the-blue phone call or text is actually very appreciated by the receiver, and the more surprising the better.

The study is comprised of a few different experiments, but across all of them researchers found that the person who initiated the communication always underestimated how much the other party valued the action.

Still, reaching out to a friend you maybe haven't connected with in a while can feel nerve-wracking, as is asking friends for more communication.

"A lot of people are scared to be rejected or scared to learn that maybe they don't mean as much as they want to to other people," says Brian Trager, a therapist at Williamsburg Therapy Group.

Maintaining friendships is 'a struggle'

In some relationships, asking for more or clearer communication is the norm. Friendships don't fall into that category.

"Society places a lot more emphasis on romantic partners providing those emotional needs for us versus our friends, so it's not thought of as something a lot of us can ask for," he says.